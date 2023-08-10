iHeartRadio

$20K in drugs seized from 3 Edmonton houses as part of drug-trafficking investigation


Five people were arrested in June during an investigation into drug trafficking in Alberta's capital region.

Strathcona County RCMP opened the file in late 2022.

On June 13, they executed search warrants at three Edmonton houses, seizing drugs worth roughly $20,000 and more than $20,000 in cash.

Five people were arrested and will face drug-trafficking charges, Mounties said Thursday.

