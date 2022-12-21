$20K in stolen items found in Brooks, Alta. storage lockers
RCMP officers in southern Alberta have recovered roughly $20,000 worth of stolen goods from a pair of storage lockers.
Officers in Brooks executed a search warrant at a business on 15th Avenue West on Dec. 9, finding the items.
In addition, police say they found two stolen vehicles in the 200 block of Upland Boulevard.
Two Brooks residents – Brooke Mintz, 28, and Travis Seitz, 31 – are facing charges.
Mintz is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with release order conditions.
Seitz, meanwhile, faces charges of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer.
Both Mintz and Seitz are scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat provincial court on Dec. 21, and Jan. 4, 2023, respectively.
RCMP say more charges are expected to be laid.
The city of Brooks is located roughly 160 kilometres southeast of Calgary.
