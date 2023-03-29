$20K in tools stolen from Guelph construction site
CTV News Kitchener Assignment Reporter
Emma Ens
An investigation is underway after thousands of dollars worth of tools were taken from a Guelph construction site.
The Guelph Police Service said they were called on Tuesday to a job site near Quarterman Road and Cooper Drive in the city’s south end.
Police said workers told them the large building under construction was entered over the weekend and the tools were stolen.
According to police, the estimated value of the tools is about $20,000.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
-
Busby Centre braces for higher demand with Salvation Army's meal program endingThe Salvation Army's Barrie Bayside Mission is ending its community meal program as of April 1.
-
New ‘significant information’ puts Saskatoon murder trial on holdA Saskatoon murder trial is being adjourned to allow police to follow-up on "significant information" that just came to the Crown prosecutor's attention Wednesday.
-
No timeline for new late-stage prostate cancer treatment in ManitobaDoctors say there are hurdles ahead for eligible patients to access a new prostate cancer treatment, as its approval is just step one.
-
‘Fate was on my side’: Lacombe snowmobiler recounts his close call after hitting a wire strung across a riverIt was a weekend in January 2015. Jody Blokland was snowmobiling on the Blindman River with his brother and their four kids.
-
Male found dead in SUV, Edmonton homicide detectives on the casePolice are looking for help in the suspicious death of a male found dead in a vehicle in northwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Police release photos of man accused of sexual assault in North York over the weekendToronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in North York on Sunday.
-
Man assaulted aboard TTC subway train: Toronto policeA male victim has been assaulted in an altercation aboard a TTC subway train, Toronto police say.
-
N.S. regulator gathers info on Ozempic prescriptions written to U.S. patientsAfter British Columbia singled out a Nova Scotia practitioner for writing thousands of Ozempic prescriptions to Americans through pharmacies in metro Vancouver, officials in Nova Scotia began looking into the matter.
-
Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in East Vancouver: VPDA 40-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in East Vancouver Tuesday night.