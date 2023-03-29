$20K in tools stolen from Guelph construction site

An investigation is underway after thousands of dollars worth of tools were taken from a Guelph construction site.

The Guelph Police Service said they were called on Tuesday to a job site near Quarterman Road and Cooper Drive in the city’s south end.

Police said workers told them the large building under construction was entered over the weekend and the tools were stolen.

According to police, the estimated value of the tools is about $20,000.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.