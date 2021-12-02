$20K worth of valuables stolen from Tecumseh home: OPP
A Rolex watch, purse and cash valued at $20,000 was allegedly stolen from a Tecumseh home during an early morning break and enter, police are investigating.
Members of the Tecumseh OPP detachment responded to a Riverside Drive address after it was reported unknowns attended the address early Monday and were able to get inside and take the valuables.
The lone suspect was spotted on security camera and has been described as wearing a white baseball hat with sunglasses on the brim, a light coloured jacket with dark coloured pants and running shoes.
Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
Anyone who may have been driving or resides in the area of the 12000 and 13000 blocks of Riverside Drive in Tecumseh between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 is asked to check their dashcam or home security cameras for potential evidence.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
-
New bill targets theft of scrap metal in ManitobaManitoba wants to crack down on the theft of scrap metal in the province.
-
Salvation Army seeking holiday season helpThe Salvation Army is putting out a call to help families in need across our community this holiday season.
-
Police investigating school brawl allegedly involving bat and other weaponsWaterloo region police are investigating a reported school brawl that sent a teenage boy to hospital.
-
'Against ever single fibre of our being': B.C.'s 911 operators union of new systemB.C.'s emergency call takers union says a decision that says operators don't have to stay on the line with patients until they are transferred to the ambulance service is a stop-gap measure for a system that is on the brink of collapse.
-
St. Isidore’s only grocery store closing this SaturdayThe Valu-mart in St. Isidore, Ont. is the only grocery store in the small town of roughly 800 people.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto East Detention Centre after employee tests positive for Omicron variantA COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Toronto East Detention Centre after five people tested positive for COVID-19, including at least one who is confirmed to have contracted the Omicron variant.
-
Suspect arrested after woman allegedly attacked, sexually assaulted at Vancouver SkyTrain stationAbout 24 hours after transit police issued an appeal for witnesses following an alleged sexual assault at a Vancouver SkyTrain station, officers say a man has been identified and arrested.
-
RCMP seek dash cam, home security footage after Sundre home invasionPolice said three suspects with weapons forced their way into a residence, robbing the man and woman inside.
-
'It’s not the kind of investment that we need to see in transit': Mixed reviews for proposed transit subsidyA multimillion dollar funding boost for transit service in Windsor is being met with mixed reviews, with some saying more is needed to go beyond maintaining the status quo.