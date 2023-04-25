$20M to repair Science World dome promised in B.C. tourism announcement

The provincial government has announced $50 million in funding for tourism infrastructure across the province, including $20 million for Science World in Vancouver.

Science World's dome houses heating and electrical equipment that needs to be updated, and the dome is currently leaking.

At a news conference, Premier David Eby said the dome was the only part of the building that hadn't been updated since 1986.

Another $30 million will be divvied up for tourism infrastructure projects across B.C. A news release says that includes money for new tourism attractions, campgrounds, improving accessibility and incorporating Indigenous culture and language, along with climate change adaptations.

Lana Popham, the minister of tourism, said the past three years have been difficult for the $22-billion sector. The COVID-19 pandemic saw attendance and revenue drop at many attractions.

