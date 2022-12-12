21 animals seized from Happy Doggie Daycare in south Edmonton, city looking for owners

The city’s Animal Protection Unit is looking for the owners of 15 dogs or cats that were boarded at Happy Doggie Daycare at 9909 73 Avenue.

On Friday, peace officers seized 21 animals from the facility under the Animal Protection Act after receiving a complaint about the wellbeing of the animals.

Six of the animals have been reunited with their owners, but the owners of the remaining animals have not been located.

“The animals that we seized are all being cared for by our staff at the Animal Care & Control Centre and are in stable condition,” said Acting Sgt. Olivia Rogiani with the Animal Protection Act Unit in a news release. “While our investigation is still ongoing, we really want to see these animals reunited with their owners and are looking for anyone who may have recently boarded their pet at this facility.”

Anyone who had a pet at the facility or has information about the business that might be of use to the investigation is asked to call 311.

The city says the business has voluntarily closed its doors while the investigation is ongoing.

Under the APA, a person who owns or is in charge of an animal:

Must ensure that the animal has adequate food and water, Must provide the animal with adequate care when the animal is wounded or ill, Must provide the animal with reasonable protection from injurious heat or cold, and Must provide the animal with adequate shelter, ventilation and space.

The city is encouraging owners to do their research before leaving their pet at a boarding business.

“We recommend pet owners do a walk-through of the facility before leaving their animal and look to ensure that animals have adequate space to roam, access to adequate food and water and conditions look clean and safe,” said Rogiani. “It could be a red flag if owners are not permitted to do a walk through before they leave their pet.”