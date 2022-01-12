iHeartRadio

21 inmates, 12 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Edmonton Remand Centre

Edmonton Remand Centre

Correctional facilities across the province are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, including three in the Edmonton area.

Alberta Health Services says there are currently 21 inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre infected with the disease.

AHS says 12 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre and Edmonton Institution for Women are also dealing with COVID-19 cases.

