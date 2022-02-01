21 inmates at maximum-security prison in Edmonton sick with COVID-19
An outbreak at Edmonton Institution has seen 21 inmates test positive for COVID-19 so far.
In a statement Tuesday, the Correctional Service of Canada said it was "closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution."
The outbreak, declared Jan. 27, is the first at the maximum-security facility in northeast Edmonton.
CSC did not say if any employee cases had been connected to the outbreak.
On Jan. 24, more than two dozen employees of the prison were at home because of COVID-19, according to CSC. However, a union leader told CTV News Edmonton all employee cases were instances of off-site transmission. The shortage of available staff was believed to be part of the reason why inmates had been kept in their cell for sometimes more than 23 hours in a day in January. Lawyers representing inmates at the prison said the conditions were not only a human rights issue, but creating a "pressure cooker" of stress and aggression.
Twenty-two inmates at the women's prison had tested positive in a COVID-19 outbreak there, as of Jan. 30.
-
Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from roleSaskatchewan's sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.
-
Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzardWeyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage PointeSometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.
-
O'Toole's lack of leadership and vision was the problem, not big tent CPC: Edmonton-area MPsErin O'Toole was the problem in the Conservative Party, not an ideological divide over how socially moderate its policies should be, according to a pair of Edmonton-area Members of Parliament.
-
Research firm gives Saskatoon a failing grade on budget transparency; city's financial officer says study is 'flawed'A research firm has given Saskatchewan’s two largest cities failing grades for budget transparency.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest impaired driver during blizzardA 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired during Tuesday’s blizzard.
-
Prime Video adds two-part documentary on The Kids in the Hall to streamer lineupA two-part documentary about Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall is headed to Prime Video after debuting next month at the South by Southwest festival.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrantPolice in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public's help locating a 53-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Deadly snowmobile crash under investigation in Dysart et alPolice are investigating the death of a snowmobiler who crashed on a trail in Dysart et al early Wednesday afternoon.