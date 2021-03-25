21 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.
The death toll related to COVID-19 sits at 401 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,667 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,037 people who have recovered.
Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed returned to work Thursday after his two-week leave. He thanked his team and community members for their support.
WECHU says 229 cases are considered active. There are 13 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 6 are related to close contacts
- 6 are considered community acquired
- 2 are related to outbreaks
- 11 are still under investigation.
There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one at a school
Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:
- 49,834 have received their first dose of the vaccine
- 12,072 have received both doses of the vaccine
- A total of 73,978 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents.