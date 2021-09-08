21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health unit (MLHU) is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with zero additional deaths.

The additional cases bringing the region’s total case count to 13,554 with 199 active cases and 13,120 resolved. 4,030 cases have been identified as a variant of concern.

The death count sits at 235.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

• Elgin-Oxford – 1 new, 33 active, 4,115 total, 3,997 resolved, 85 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – 2,265 total, 2,251 resolved

• Haldimand-Norfolk – 19 active, 2,842 total, 2,769 resolved, 48 deaths

• Huron-Perth – 38 active, 2,064 total, 1,966 resolved, 60 deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – 10 active, 3,698 total, 3,619 resolved, 69 deaths

Ontario is reporting 554 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths - though five of those deaths occurred more than two months ago.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of those new cases, 418 are either in people not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status isn't known.

There are 194 people in intensive care units due to COVID-related critical illness, and eight are fully vaccinated, seven are partially vaccinated, 113 are unvaccinated, and the rest have an unknown vaccine status.

There are 115 people on ventilators in the province due to COVID-related critical illness.

Elliott says nearly 84 per cent of Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 77.4 per cent have both doses.