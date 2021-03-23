The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 401 people.

WECHU’s new vaccine booking system for residents 75 years old and over is expected to go live at noon on Tuesday. The health unit website was down Tuesday morning due to high traffic volumes.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,627 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,973 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

11 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says there are 21 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and four people are in the ICU. There are 253 active cases.

The health unit says 49 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

There are 13 outbreaks in the region, including six at workplaces, five community outbreaks, one in a retirement home and one school outbreak at Herman Academy.