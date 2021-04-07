21 players, 4 staff on Canucks have now tested positive for COVID-19, team says

The Vancouver Canucks say 21 players and four staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19, and that the source infection was a variant.

One additional player is considered a close contact, the team said in a statement Wednesday.

It's unclear which COVID-19 variant started the outbreak, but the Canucks said genome sequencing is being performed by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

"An ongoing investigation by Vancouver Coastal Health and club contact tracing staff attributes the source infection to a single individual obtained in a community setting, which has since been identified by public health as a public exposure location," the statement reads. "Rapid spread of infection throughout the team indicates a link between contacts and the primary case."

Dr. Jim Bovard, the team physician for the Canucks, released a statement stressing that the health and safety of players, staff members and the community remains the top priority.

“The Canucks are grateful for the continued support of local public health officials, the NHL and NHLPA and encourage everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following health orders,” the statement reads.

“This is a stark reminder of how quickly the virus can spread and its serious impact, even among healthy, young athletes.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.