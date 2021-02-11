The city of Ottawa is seeing a spike in new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, just days before the stay-at-home order is set to be lifted.

Public Health Ontario reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

The 63 new cases follows 26 new cases in Ottawa on Wednesday, 25 new cases on Tuesday and 38 cases on Monday.

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa was Jan. 21, when 180 new cases were announced.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

Across Ontario, there are 945 new cases of COVID-19. Officials said the numbers are “underestimated” due to further data migration at Toronto Public Health.

The Ontario government announced this week the stay-at-home order for Ottawa and Eastern Ontario Health Unit will be lifted on Feb. 16.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 0 cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three cases

COVID-19 TESTING

Ottawa’s COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,454 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 9.

A total of 7,452 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Feb. 9.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.