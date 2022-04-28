21 surrendered puppies being cared for by BC SPCA, 1 mother died from suspected antifreeze poisoning

Nearly two dozen puppies are receiving much-needed care from an animal welfare organization in B.C.'s South Peace region.

Two stray females gave birth to 21 puppies on a property, the BC SPCA said.

"Sadly, one of the female mothers died, possibly from antifreeze poisoning, but the surviving mom and all 21 week-old puppies were brought to the shelter for care," said manager Candace Buchamer in a news release Wednesday.

The South Peace branch quickly took in Shadow, the surviving mom, and all the puppies. Buchamer said Shadow had mastitis, an infection, but responded to antibiotics and is now doing well.

"She is nursing her four smallest pups who are only a third of the size of their brothers and sisters. That meant foster homes for the remaining 17 pups had to be found as soon as possible," Buchamer said, adding that most of the puppies were placed in foster homes within 48 hours of coming to the shelter.

The puppies are still expected to need a lot of care and supplies in the coming weeks, as well as vet treatment. Some of them have a bacterial clostridia overgrowth, which is often connected to stress and requires medication.

Even with health issues, Buchamer said the puppies "are quite sassy" and are growing quickly.

"They are eager to interact with people and get snuggles; all of the puppies have a strong mischievous streak," Buchamer said.

It's expected the puppies will be in the SPCA's care for three or four more weeks before being put up for adoption. In the meantime, the agency is asking for donations to help with their recovery.