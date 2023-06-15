21-year-old arrested in connection with senior assault

Windsor police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to an assault that allegedly knocked a senior unconscious.

Officers launched an investigation into an assault Tuesday around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Cadillac Street.

It was reported the suspect approached the 65-year-old victim and after a short conversation, the 21-year-old punched the man, rendering him unconscious before fleeing on a bike.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect turned himself in at Windsor Police Service headquarters shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.