21-year-old assaulted on TTC subway platform speaks out

A 21-year-old TTC rider is calling for more security on the transit system after he was assaulted and robbed last month inside the Dundas subway station.

Christian Garcia, who is deaf and blind in his right eye, told CTV News Toronto that he was heading home from the Eaton Centre wen he was attacked. He said someone took his phone, and when he asked for it back, he was punched “about 20 times.”

“I tried to stop him, but I was in pain. Then I fell on the floor and he ran away.”

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said a transit employee assisted Garcia on the platform and that police are investigating.

“We are shocked and horrified that things like this happen in Toronto,” Green said.

Police have released suspect images taken from security cameras.

Garcia says he wants the TTC to enlist more officers for safety “to stop crime so no one gets hurt.”

“We are hiring more special constables,” Green said. “We are increasing the number of cameras in stations, all of these things will help us deal with things as they arise and will also help act as a deterrent, which is of course is what we want in the first place, so these things never happen.”

For his part, Garcia is recovering from his physical injuries and keeping in touch with family and friends using an old cell phone. He told CTV News Toronto it may be a while before he rides the subway downtown again.