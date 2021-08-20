21-year-old Barrie resident picks up one million dollar lottery winnings

A Barrie resident has one million reasons to celebrate after cashing in on a Lotto 6/49 draw from last month.

Andrei Alexeenco, 21, says while he plays the lottery a few times a week, the winning ticket from the July 7 draw was purchased randomly while buying groceries.

He says he was in shock after checking his ticket through OLG's app.

"I saw $1 million, and I forgot about the coffee I was about to buy," says Alexeenco.

Alexeenco adds that his girlfriend was in disbelief after telling her about his big win and says he's waiting for the right moment to tell his parents.

"I haven't told my parents yet – I want to do it in a beautiful way," he says.

Alexeenco already has plans on how he'll spend the $1 million, including giving half of his winnings to his parents, getting an apartment with his girlfriend, purchasing a laptop for his sister, and starting a business.