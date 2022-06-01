21-year-old charged in fatal October 2021 crash that claimed life of cyclist
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
Charges have been levelled against a 21-year-old man from Stratford for his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash involving a stolen car and a cyclist in Malahide Township in October 2021, according to police.
Police say that on October 30, 2021 at approximately 4:50 p.m., OPP, EMS and fire crews responded to a collision on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road in Malahide Township.
The deceased was later identified as Michael Smith, 59, of London, Ont..
As a result of the investigation, OPP have charged the accused with the following offences:
- Failing to stop at an accident — causing death
- Theft under $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
The accused is scheduled to appear in a St. Thomas courtroom at a later date.
