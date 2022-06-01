iHeartRadio

21-year-old charged in fatal October 2021 crash that claimed life of cyclist

Michael Smith, 59, was killed while cycling in Elgin County on Oct. 30, 2021. (Westview Funeral Chapel)

Charges have been levelled against a 21-year-old man from Stratford for his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash involving a stolen car and a cyclist in Malahide Township in October 2021, according to police. 

Police say that on October 30, 2021 at approximately 4:50 p.m., OPP, EMS and fire crews responded to a collision on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road in Malahide Township.

The deceased was later identified as Michael Smith, 59, of London, Ont..

As a result of the investigation, OPP have charged the accused with the following offences:

  • Failing to stop at an accident — causing death
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The accused is scheduled to appear in a St. Thomas courtroom at a later date. 

