21-year-old charged with sexual assault against minor, child porn in Belleville, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police has charged a 21-year-old in connection to an alleged sexual assault against a child under the age of 16.
A statement from OPP on Monday said officers with assistance from the Quinte West Crime Unit and the Belleville Police executed a search warrant in relation to a sexual assault investigation on March 2.
A 21-year-old from Belleville has been charged with two counts relating to sexual assault and interference on a child under the age of 16 and two charges related to the making and possessing of child pornography.
The suspect has not been named in order to protect the identity of the victim, according to police.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.
-
Pronger brothers team up to make award-winning whiskeyChris Pronger and his brother Sean are used to signing autographs from their days in the NHL, but on Monday, they were at Willow Park Wines and Spirits signing bottles of Canadian whiskey.
-
51 agencies plead with Ontario for emergency funding for safe consumption sitesWindsor’s SafePoint closed at the end of 2023 because the province had 'paused' the application process. In response, the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition has sent a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of Health asking to 'suspend the inertia' around consumption and treatment services.
-
OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theftWellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.
-
‘Should have been inclusive’: AMC says province failed to consult on bail reform planThe Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the province failed to consult with First Nations leadership on the bail reform strategy it rolled out last week.
-
Saskatoon Blades' lead WHL in on-ice performance, off-ice perspectiveThe Saskatoon Blades are the top team in the Western Hockey League with just eight games remaining in the regular season.
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes onA Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.
-
Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provincesElectricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.
-
Guelph, Ont. couple credits CO detector with saving their livesA couple is crediting the carbon monoxide detector in their Guelph, Ont. home for saving their lives.
-
Driver of stolen pickup pleads guilty in death of St. Thomas, Ont. womanIt was an emotional day in a London, Ont. courtroom Tuesday as family and friends gave impassioned victim impact statements and remembered a woman killed by the driver of a stolen pickup truck who was left for dead.