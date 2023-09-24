21-year-old charged with stunt driving in Sudbury

A Greater Sudbury driver is accused of travelling 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Radar Road in the city last week, provincial police say.

“Members from the Sudbury traffic incident management and enforcement (unit) of the OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) conducted a traffic stop on Radar Road in Sudbury, with a vehicle traveling 144 km/h in a posted speed limit of 80 km/h,” said police on social media.

“A 21-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with several offences, including stunt driving.”

OPP officials in northern Ontario have said stunt driving has been a major issue this past summer.

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The photo posted on social media shows a pickup truck pulled over on the side of the road.

“OPP would like to remind the public, to slow down and drive safe,” said police.

