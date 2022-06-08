21-year-old files paperwork to run for Amherstburg council

A 21-year-old Amherstburg resident and recent business school grad is running for town council.

Linden Crain, a life-long resident of Amherstburg, filed his paperwork today, kick-starting a municipal campaign that will wrap up with an election on Oct. 24, 2022.

Crain hopes to draw on his experience working in municipal government at the City of Windsor mayor’s office and tap into his live podcast-style show, “Coffee With Crainer” to engage with residents on the issues that matter most to the community.

“I’m adding my name to the ballot because I believe the residents of Amherstburg deserve a new voice and a new perspective at the table,” Crain said. “I’ve been working to make Amherstburg the best it can be for years, in many different roles. Now, I’m ready to work with you and for you as your Town Councillor, to keep Amherstburg moving forward. I will work hard. I'm ready to listen.”

Crain acknowledges he’s young, but says that’s not a disadvantage and will spend the next five months convincing the electorate that council needs some new, fresh ideas from a younger perspective.

“Amherstburg should become a community where all ages and abilities can receive a high quality of life without having to leave the community to find employment, a place to live, retire, or seek care,” said Crain. “As a young person, I’m able to take the lessons learned from those who came before me, look at the present, and also keep an eye on what’s ahead of us in the coming years.”

As a candidate, Crain’s platform focuses on wise investment of tax dollars, investing in roads and sewers, building a strong economy and enhancing the quality of life for Amherstburg residents.