21-year-old gunned down along 16th Avenue N.W. identified

The victim of Monday morning's fatal shooting in northwest Calgary has been identified by friends and family members as Ali Al Aqal.

Police say the victim was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Fourth Street N.W. at around 12:30 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up behind his truck. Someone exited the second vehicle, ran up to the victim's door and opened fire.

The 21-year-old was found dead inside his truck when emergency crews responded to reports of gunshots.

Family and friends of Ali Al Aqal confirm he was the victim of Monday's shooting.

Investigators say the shooting is believed to be a targeted attack and no arrests had been made. Police have not released descriptions of the shooting suspect or suspect vehicle.

Anyone having information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.