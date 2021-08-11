21-year-old male driver dead after Highway 16 collision with moose

Mounties say a 21-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving collided with a moose early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to a collision on Highway 16 West, at Range Road 55, north of Seba Beach and about 85 kilometres west of Edmonton, around 6 a.m.

The driver was taken by helicopter to an Edmonton-area hospital but died of his injuries.

The moose was found dead a few hundred metres away from the collision.