21-year-old man charged in incident where speeding car weaved through Sask. construction zone

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection to an incident where a speeding car weaved through a highway construction zone.

In late July, a red car was captured on camera speeding through a 13 kilometre stretch of roadwork on the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 between Denholm and Maymont, about 90 kilometres northwest of Sasaktoon.

According to a previous RCMP news release, a car was reported heading the wrong way through a construction zone at a "high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic and almost hitting highway workers."

Rory Favel, of North Battleford, faces several charges including dangerous operation of motor vehicle and two charges related to impaired driving.

Favel also faces a breach of probation charge.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday, Sep. 1.