21-year-old man in hospital after being hit and dragged by a truck at work

A 21-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit and dragged by a truck while he was working.

Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

Officers say the man was working at a business near 21 Avenue and 101 Street.

He was guiding a 2020 Dodge Ram truck into a service bay when the truck accelerated "suddenly," hitting him and dragging him into the bay and causing serious injuries. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

The 47-year-old man driving the truck was not injured, and he is cooperating with police.

The EPS Major Collisions Investigations Section is investigating.