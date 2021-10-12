21-year-old man killed in Leduc County crash: RCMP

A two-vehicle crash in Leduc County Tuesday morning killed one driver and sent another to hospital, police say.

RCMP believe a truck and SUV collided at the intersection of Township Road 492 and Range Road 263.

The 21-year-old man driving the SUV, which had been northbound on the range road, was declared dead on scene.

The 44-year-old man driving the truck, headed south, was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

Mounties asked commuters to avoid the area of Range Road 263 and Township Road 492 while EMS and an RCMP collision reconstructionist were on scene. The area reopened before 1 p.m.