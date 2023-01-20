21-year-old novice driver facing multiple charges after traffic stop

A 21-year-old male is facing a slew of charges after a traffic stop for stunt driving revealed he was also allegedly impaired and driving without a licence on Monday, OPP said.

According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Jan. 16, an OPP officer was on Berford Street in Wiarton, Ont. when a vehicle that had squealed its tires while turning and travelled past the officer at a high rate of speed caught the officer's attention.

The officer then conducted a traffic stop, and while speaking to the driver noticed signs of impairment.

The novice driver was placed under arrest and transported to an OPP detachment for additional testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old male from the Municipality of Meaford has been charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired (80 plus)

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Young driver – B.A.C above zero

Have care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused was released and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Owen Sound at a later date.