21-year-old Toronto man charged in connection with human trafficking investigation

A 21-year-old man is facing more than 30 charges in connection with an investigation into the trafficking of an Ontario girl.

Toronto police said the investigation, which began in April of this year, found that a teenage girl was allegedly groomed over social media and was sex trafficked in Ontario and British Columbia between August 2021 and April 2022.

Police said the suspect allegedly used “a combination of deception, coercion and physical violence” during that time. They added that the money earned was turned over to the suspect.

On Thursday, police announced that they arrested a man in the area of Victoria Park and O’Connor Drive linked to the investigation.

Police said officers seized a loaded firearm, a quantity of drugs and cash during the arrest.

The suspect, Andrew “Hot Boy Ryda” Pothiers-Grant, has been charged with multiple offences, including assault, trafficking persons under 18 by recruiting, two counts of financial/material benefit/trafficking persons under 18, two counts of making child pornography, and possession of a loaded firearm.

Police released a photo of the suspect as they are concerned that there may be more victims.

“Police would like to encourage all affected individuals to come forward and report human trafficking occurrences to police. We want to make sure that everyone has access to support services and an exit strategy, regardless of their decision to proceed criminally.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).