21-year-old woman killed in crash north of Carstairs, Alta.

Didsbury RCMP say a young woman died when the truck she was driving lost control and rolled into the ditch on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say police were called to the scene, on Highway 2A near Township Road 304, for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When RCMP arrived, they found a pickup truck that had rolled into the ditch.

The driver and lone occupant, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's believed she was northbound and was attempting to pass another northbound vehicle when her truck lost control on the icy highway, police say.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner, police say, but the victim will not be identified.

Next of kin has been notified.