213 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 4 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported 213 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and identified 143 more cases of variants of concern (VoC).

Four more Saskatchewan people have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Three people in the Saskatoon area have died; one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s. The fourth death was a person in their 70s in Regina.

There are 2,443 active cases in the province. Two hundred eighty-four recoveries were reported on Wednesday.

One hundred eighty-four people are in hospital, including 42 in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (12), Northwest (eight), North Central (four), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (47) Central East (eight) Regina (81), Southwest (four), South Central (12) and Southeast (31). Three new cases are pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 143 more VoC on Wednesday. To date the province has reported 6,444 VoC from screening.

There are no new lineage result to report on Wednesday. Saskatchewan has identified lineage for 2,305 VoC; 2,277 are B.1.1.1.7, 19 are P.1 and nine are B.1.351.

VACCINES

Saskatchewan delivered 7,334 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Doses were delivered in Far Northwest (90), Far North Central (three), Far Northeast (39), Northwest (829), North Central (736), Northeast (373), Saskatoon (2,206), Central West (110), Central East (595), Regina (1,278), Southwest, (230), South Central (330), and South East (137). There were 378 doses administered with locations pending.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY WILL CHANGE TO 42+ ON WEDNESDAY, 40+ ON FRIDAY

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination booking system will be available to residents 42-years and older, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility will drop to 30 and older.

The system will open to residents over 40, and priority employees on Friday.