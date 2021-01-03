The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 215 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the region on Sunday.

The health unit says five of the deaths are from long-term care including two women and one man in their 80s and two men in their 90s. One is from the community — a man in his 70s.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex has reached 151.

There has been a total of 8,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region since March, including 5,733 people who have recovered.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

18 cases are outbreak related

2 cases are community acquired

3 case is a close contact of a confirmed case

192 cases are still being investigated

There are 2,416 cases considered currently active. The health unit says 103 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized.

There are currently 42 outbreaks in the region:

20 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes

16 workplace outbreaks

Three hospital outbreaks

Two community outbreaks

One school outbreak

Like the rest of the province, Windsor-Essex is currently in the grey-lockdown level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework. The lockdown measures will be in place until at least Jan. 23.