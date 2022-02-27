iHeartRadio

$21M Lotto 649 ticket sold in this Ontario city

Lotto 649 tickets are seen in this file image.

The winning ticket to Saturday's $21 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in central Ontario.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release the winning ticket for the Feb. 26 draw was sold in the Kawartha Lakes area.

The jackpot is worth $21,593,703.80.

Check the winning numbers here.

