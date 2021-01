Public Health Sudbury and Districts has confirmed 22 active COVID-19 cases at Amberwood Suites seniors' residence in Greater Sudbury.

Officials say 19 of those cases are residents and three are staff members of the south end facility.

CTV news has reached out to a family member of a resident, who says additional testing is currently taking place.

Amberwood Suites has not yet returned our request for comment.

This is a developing story...