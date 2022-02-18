22 EPS officers sent to support police efforts in Ottawa
The Edmonton Police Service confirmed it is sending officers to Canada's capital city to assist law enforcement efforts to remove "Freedom Convoy" protesters.
Ottawa police ramped up operations Friday to challenge demonstrators who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
According to the Ottawa Police Service, more than 100 people have been arrested and 21 vehicles have been towed.
Carolin Maran, EPS spokesperson, told CTV News Edmonton it is sending 22 officers to "assist as part of the national deployment."
"This deployment is not expected to significantly impact regular police services in Edmonton," Maran added.
The Calgary Police Service also said on Friday that it sent an undisclosed number of officers to Ottawa.
No information was given by EPS to the role officers would play in Ottawa.
Enforcement efforts are expected to continue 24 hours a day until Ottawa's "residents and community" have their city back, Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said.
With files from CTVNews.ca's Michael Lee
