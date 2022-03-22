22 inpatients with COVID being cared for at London Health Sciences Centre Tuesday
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a slight increase in the number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19 Tuesday.
It's reporting 22 inpatients with the virus, up one from Monday. Currently, there are 12 patients at LHSC being treated for the virus, ten with COVID.
There are five or fewer are in the adult ICU, there are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and zero patients in pediatric critical care.
The hospital says it has 167 staff members who have tested positive for the virus, up from 159 yesterday. St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting 76 staffers infected with the virus Tuesday.
There are currently seven institutional outbreaks among long-term, retirement homes and hospitals across the region.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting no new deaths related to the virus Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 356. There are a total of 33,212 confirmed and 644 active cases.
Meanwhile, there are 639 people being treated in hospitals with COVID-19 across the province, including 179 in intensive care.
