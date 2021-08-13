21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, active cases continue to rise

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday for the second straight day.

The daily COVID-19 update from the health unit shows the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is above 100 for the first time since June 29.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 27,945 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

The 21 new cases in Ottawa on Friday follows 21 on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in cases since late June.

Across Ontario, there are 510 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 129 new cases in Toronto, 61 in Peel Region, 41 in Windsor and 33 in York Region.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Public Health Ontario says 368 of the 510 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday involve unvaccinated residents.

Fifty-seven cases involve residents partially vaccinated, and 85 cases were fully vaccinated people.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 5 to Aug. 11): 9.0 (up from 8.4 )

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 6 to Aug.11): 1.0 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.24

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 774,861 (+1,306)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 692,964 (+5,803)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 75 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases is above 100 for the first time since June 29.

There are 114 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 97 on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported four newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,238.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 30s, one is in their 60s and one is in their 80s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (2,321 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,604 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (6,282 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,273 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,679 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,340 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,969 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,097 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: One case removed from total (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,838

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 84 (+6)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 57 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,251 (+19)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four cases removed from the total

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,033 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 2,099 lab tests user performed at Ottawa labs.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.