22 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 and two more school outbreaks in the region.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 460 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,302 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,631 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 9 workplaces
  • 1 long-term care or retirement home
  • 1 community outbreaks
  • 9 school outbreaks
