iHeartRadio

22 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 and three more school outbreaks in the region.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 460 people.

The health unit says 211 cases are currently active, including 147 variants of concern (VOC) cases.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,302 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,631 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX:

  • 9 workplaces
  • 1 long-term care or retirement home
  • 1 community outbreaks
  • 9 school outbreaks. The new outbreaks are at St. Angela Catholic Elementary School, Mount Carmel Blytheswood Public School and Giles Campus French Immersion Public School

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 13 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 4 cases are community acquired
  • 1 case is outbreak related
  • 4 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 322,212 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 18,027 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
  • 304,185 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 4,690 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
  • A total of 631,087 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 84.9% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 80.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.
12