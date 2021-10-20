22 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 and three more school outbreaks in the region.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 460 people.
The health unit says 211 cases are currently active, including 147 variants of concern (VOC) cases.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,302 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,631 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX:
- 9 workplaces
- 1 long-term care or retirement home
- 1 community outbreaks
- 9 school outbreaks. The new outbreaks are at St. Angela Catholic Elementary School, Mount Carmel Blytheswood Public School and Giles Campus French Immersion Public School
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 13 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 4 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 4 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 322,212 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 18,027 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 304,185 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 4,690 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 631,087 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 84.9% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 80.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.