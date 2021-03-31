22 new COVID cases in Alberta Loblaws and Sobeys stores

There have been almost two dozen new cases of COVID-19 found among workers at Loblaws and Sobeys stores, the two companies have confirmed.

Both Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Sobeys Inc. have been tracking the number of positive cases in workers at their stores since the beginning of the pandemic. They've also been working with public health officials to make sure that customers are kept safe.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation," Sobeys wrote in a statement on its website.

"We will make every effort to update this information in due course and as information becomes available to us, following the guidance of Public Health."

In the past seven days, 22 new cases of the illness have been discovered:

Loblaws

An employee at Pearson's Your Independent Grocer, (925 St. Albert Tr., St. Albert, Alta.) tested positive March 31 (last worked March 24);

An employee at the Sage Hill City Market (10 Sage Hill Plaza N.W., Calgary) tested positive March 31 (last worked March 25);

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (4410-17 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive March 30 (last worked March 25 and 27);

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (3515 Mayor Magrath Dr. S., Lethbridge) tested positive March 29 (last worked March 21, 23 and 26);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (600 Saddletowne Cir. N.E., Calgary) tested positive March 28 (last worked March 25);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (196 Chestermere Station Way, Chestermere, Alta.) tested positive March 28 (last worked March 24);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (2350 24 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive March 28 (last worked March 25);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (4821 Calgary Tr. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive March 28 (last worked March 25);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (19655 Seton Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive March 27 (last worked March 24);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive March 27 (last worked March 23);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W., Calgary) tested positive March 26 (last worked March 17);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (540 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive March 26 (last worked March 18);

An employee at the Extra Foods (1252 Highway 9 S., Drumheller, Alta.) tested positive March 26 (last worked March 21); and

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3575 20 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive March 25 (last worked March 17).

Sobeys