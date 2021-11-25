22 Wing CFB North Bay food drive a huge success
More than 4500 pounds of food was collected in three hours in the 11th annual event Thursday morning.
“We had a line of cars all the way down airport road. Lots of people donating, and everyone seems very happy to be supporting the food drive,” said Major Andrew Baier.
He said “it’s important for us to give back, we feel strongly about the food bank. It’s a great cause we can get behind. So, for us to continue doing this, it’s important to us.”
Typically, the food drive takes place in the first or second week of December, but organizers said having it in November means the donated food will make it to homes by the holidays.
“People are generous during October, November and December. Usually it’s really November and December and it all comes at once which is awesome but, having it a little bit earlier helps us spread out our resources to be able to manage a big donation like this one,“ said North Bay Food Bank executive director Debbie Marson.
Marson said it’s events like this that keep food on peoples tables.
