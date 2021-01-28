The Royal Canadian Air Force stationed at 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base (CFB) in North Bay has been holding a virtual expo leading up to Bell Let's Talk Day.

The expo highlights many local support services out there for the men and women in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Defending North America’s airspace can be a stressful job. Throw in a global pandemic and it can be a daunting task.

"It is a stressful mission -- it's stressful throughout the year and over the years,” said Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, who serves as the Acting 22 Wing Chief.

“With families at home and our mission ongoing, there's a lot to talk about and a lot to think about."

The annual Bell Let’s Talk Day Mental Health Services expo had to be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Messages of support

The expo features messages of support from local political leaders, as well as local mental-health and wellness organizations and businesses that provided virtual information, digital posters and more focusing on COVID-19 and its effects on mental health.

For 22 Wing/CFB’s Commander Col. Mark Lachapelle, mental-health awareness is quite special. When he was commanding officer stationed at CFB Bagotville in Quebec, he was approached by a young officer who was also a father. His wife was deployed. The man was struggling with mental-health issues. Lachapelle directed him in the right direction so he could get the help he needed.

"As a junior officer, that really hit home for me,” said Lachapelle. “The braveness of this individual to come out and just say something. We got him all of the help he needed and he still contributes and he is still in service. He’s doing great things for him and his family."

The base has health services on standby, ready to listen if people are struggling. It has a chaplain, social workers and psychiatrists. 22 Wing/CFB also has what’s called the ‘Sentinel Program.’ Base personnel can be trained to be there for their colleagues for extra support.

"It’s a program managed by the padre and the chaplaincy,” said Mistry. “It empowers those who want to take part and learn a few extra skills and be available for those that require extra help.”

Lead officers are encouraging crewmates to seek help if needed and promise they will do what they can to provide support.

“Our people are our greatest assets and to have them healthy, both physically and mentally, will be critical for the mission that we do here for NORAD and to protect North America,” said Lachapelle