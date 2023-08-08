22-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault of a minor

Windsor police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

In early August, members of the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 15-year-old girl had sexually explicit pictures of herself circulating online.

Through investigation, police found the victim had entered a sexual relationship with the now 22-year-old man when she was 13-years-old. During that relationship, police say the suspect allegedly took photos and videos of their sexual interactions and distributed them to others.

Police arrested the LaSalle resident, 22, on Sunday for the following charges:

Sexual assault (x 2)

Sexual interference (x 2)

Making child pornography

Unlawfully possessing child pornography

Distribution of child pornography

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com