22-year-old Chatham man charged with child luring
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly luring a child on social media.
Police say officers from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit started an investigation earlier this month into the man who police believe was luring a child under the age of 16 “for a sexual purpose while using social media platforms.”
Police say officer executed a search warrant at the man’s house where he was arrested and held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police say the victim has been identified and offered support.
The investigation remains ongoing.
