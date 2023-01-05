22-year-old college basketball player identified as Timmins homicide victim

Timmins police are now identifying the homicide victim in a murder last month at a Mountjoy Street South apartment.

The body of 22-year-old Keeth Duphney-Tennant, of the Toronto area, was found the morning of Dec. 18, Timmins Police Service said in a news release on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

"Foul play has been determined and the investigation is continuing at present as a homicide," police said.

Duphney-Tennant played basketball for Durham College as #33 and the Lord's men's team is grieving the loss of the six-foot-tall sophomore guard.

"The team will be wearing a special #33 black patch on their uniforms in the new year in honour of Keeth," the team said in a news release on Dec. 27.

"During times of loss, it is especially important that you know we are here to help. Grievance support services are available to assist student-athletes and coaches through this difficult time. We are here for you. Our collective thoughts and prayers go out to Keeth and his entire family, friends and loved ones at this time."

His funeral was held in Toronto on Dec. 28.

"Words cannot describe this tragic loss of such a wonderful young man. Take solace in the fact that so many people care," Ken Babcock, the college's director of athletics, said on a tribute wall.

"I do know that we are always strong together as one big family in the world of sport and that rings true today. On behalf of Durham College, Lords Nation and the OCAA please accept our sincere collective thoughts and prayers towards Keeth and his entire family, friends and loved ones at this time."

"Keeth and I worked at Seeds of Hope camp together for two consecutive summers. There was never a dull moment when Keeth was in the room. He would always put a smile on your face and tell jokes to cheer you up. He was jolly and so down to earth. You deserved the world. Keeth, you will be missed. Love always," Alice Osei posted on a memorial tribute.

"Words cannot describe this feeling, you were taken from us to soon. You could light up the room with your laughter. I can remember sitting in class with you and hearing your jokes every day. You also loved talking about basketball and what you wanted for (your) future. You were always so kind and loving. You will not be forgotten. We miss you so much. You’ll always be in our hearts #33," a person by the initials GG posted on the memorial tribute.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information to come forward by calling the Timmins police directly at 705-264-1201 or to make use of the Crime Stopper tip line of 1-800-222-8477.