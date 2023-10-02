22-year-old donkey finds forever home: BC SPCA

A 22-year-old donkey with "a big heart and a sweet face" that was surrendered to the BC SPCA has found a new home, according to the charity.

In an update Friday, the organization says an aging farm animal named Frank caused a stir online last month when a post about him being up for adoption was shared hundreds of times.

One of the people who saw it was a woman named Sheri, whose barn seemed empty after the recent death of her 40-year-old rescue donkey.

“I saw a photo of him online and knew right away that he would fit in with my barn,” a news release from the BC SPCA quotes her as saying.

In addition to a new home, the donkey has also been given a new name: Charlie. The moniker was chosen to avoid confusion on the farm, which is already home to a pony named Frankie.

“He is quite the affectionate donkey," Shari told the BC SPCA.

“When it is breakfast time, he brays very loudly and then begins trotting over to get some scratches. Charlie loves to cruise around and has even figured out how to open the feed room door, so we’ve had to limit his time hanging out in the barn! He is the most energetic donkey I have ever had."

The new owner also told the BC SPCA that Charlie has made fast friends with a miniature mule named Millie and that the pair have become virtually inseparable.

The donkey's former owners had to surrender him when his medical needs became more than they could handle, according to animal welfare organization. His dental needs have been taken care of, but he has a chronic condition that requires ongoing treatment which Shari is able to provide.