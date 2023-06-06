22-year-old escapes house arrest in Surrey, putting public safety at risk: RCMP

A 22-year-old man has escaped house arrest in Surrey, and police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kwabena Bosiako of Port Coquitlam was under 24/7 house arrest with conditions—including one that requires him to wear an electronic device, which Mounties say he’s removed.

He’s awaiting trial on charges related to an armed robbery at the Journey Chrysler car dealership in Port Coquitlam last November, which involved shots fired at responding RCMP members.

“The charges include multiple counts of robbery using an unauthorized firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and flight from police. Based on this previous incident, police believe he poses a risk to public safety,” Surrey RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

In an email to CTV News, Corp. Vanessa Munn said police in Surrey learned Bosiako had escaped house arrest on Friday and have been “actively searching” for him since.

Bosiako is also wanted by Burnaby RCMP, who issued a warrant for his arrest on Monday for “dangerous operation of a conveyance.”

That charge was laid in April and related to an incident that occurred on October 23, 2021, according to Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

“Our officers were in South Burnaby for a different matter, attempted to pull him over and he fled,” Kalanj told CTV News Tuesday. “It was about 1 a.m. and he went through three or four stop signs in a row to evade police, but wound up in a position where police found him and made an arrest.”

According to online court documents, Bosiako’s criminal history dates back to January 14, 2020, when he was charged for possessing a firearm without license or registration.

Bosiako is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, who stands 5’11” tall and weighs 186 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.