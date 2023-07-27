22-year-old Etobicoke man tries to run away after causing crash on Hwy 400: OPP

Provincial police say a driver took off running after causing a collision on Highway 400 in Barrie on Thursday.

According to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, a citizen called to alert police a vehicle had crashed into another car and then struck the guardrail on the highway at Mapleview Drive around 1:30 a.m., adding the driver then fled the scene on foot.

They say officers happened to be in the area and quickly caught up to the man as he tried to cross the highway.

He was arrested and charged with several offences, including impaired driving, obstructing an officer, refusing a breath sample, and having open liquor in the vehicle.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The accused, a 22-year-old from Etobicoke, was also handed an immediate 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was towed to an impound yard for seven days.