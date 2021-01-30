Police on Vancouver Island have arrested a man from the Lower Mainland on drug trafficking charges after executing a search warrant at an apartment in Campbell River.

Campbell River RCMP said in a news release that their street crimes unit executed the warrant at an apartment in the 700 block of 9th Avenue in the city on Thursday.

During their search, officers seized more than 70 grams of methamphetamine, more than 25 grams of crack cocaine, 23 grams of powder cocaine, a Dodge Caravan and more than $6,000 cash, police said.

The 22-year-old who was arrested is now facing recommended charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, according to RCMP.

"Seizures such as these require far more investigative work than many people realize," said Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const Maury Tyre, in the release. "It takes a lot of effort and information to gain access to a home or vehicle in order to hold criminals accountable."