22-year-old man charged in fatal Ajax, Ont. stabbing

An 18-year old man has died following a stabbing in Ajax, Ont. on Friday, and a suspect is facing charges, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a residence on Bowles Drive shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A female and male were found with life-threatening injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The 18-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital, police said in a press release on Saturday. This is Durham’s fourth homicide of the year.

The female is in stable condition.

A suspect was arrested at the scene and police said the stabbing was an isolated incident.

On Saturday, police said a 22-year-old man from Ajax had been charged with second degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. French of the Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5421 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).