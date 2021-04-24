22-year-old man dead after single vehicle crash in Greater Sudbury

Sudbury police say a 22-year-old man has died following a single vehicle collsiion in Greater Sudbury on Saturday morning.The section of MR35 remains closed with investigators on-scene.

Police will not release the victim's identity our of respect for the family.

In a Tweet published just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) confirmed MR35 between Gagnon Street in Azilda and the Lasalle Extension would be closed as crews attended the scene.

GSPS is on scene of a single vehicle collision on MR 35 between Azilda and Sudbury. MR 35 between Gagnon St in Azilda and the Lasalle extension remains closed in both directions at this time. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route until further notice.

In an update just after 10:00 a.m., GSPS confirmed there was one occupant in the vehicle and the road would remain closed as the Traffic Management Unit investigates.

